McAllen man pleads guilty to attempting to mail packages containing narcotics
A McAllen resident entered a guilty plea for attempting to place packages in the mail that contained narcotics, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.
According to the news release, 26-year-old Narciso Dominguez III is scheduled for sentencing on July 15 and faces up to life in prison for possession with intent to distribute. He also faces a possible $10 million fine.
On May 23, 2024, authorities were conducting surveillance at a suspected stash house in McAllen, according to the news release. Authorities saw Dominguez purchase shipping products, such as bubble wrap and boxes.
The news release said Dominguez left and drove to a local mail shipping establishment, where he attempted to mail multiple packages to Dallas.
Authorities conducted a search of the items and discovered a total of 19 kilograms of cocaine in the same shipping materials Dominguez purchased, according to the news release. Dominguez admitted he knew the items contained cocaine.
Dominguez remains in custody pending his sentencing hearing.
