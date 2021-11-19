McAllen man sentenced to prison for attempting to entice minor through social media

A McAllen man was sentenced to prison on Thursday after he admitted he intended to engage in sexual activity with a minor, the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas announced.

David Montelongo, 27, of McAllen was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Montelongo previously pleaded guilty to charges on June 24.

Prosecutors say in January, Montelongo began to entice an individual he believed to be a 13-year-old girl on social media.

"In their communications, Montelongo discussed the sexual acts he desired to perform on the minor and take her virginity. Montelongo requested to meet the alleged minor in person at a park in McAllen, at which time he expected to engage in sexual activity with her. Montelongo saw authorities and fled upon arrival. Law enforcement later took him into custody March 10," according to the news release.

Montelongo will remain in custody pending his transfer to a federal prison.

Homeland Security Investigations - Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigations Task Force conducted the investigation.