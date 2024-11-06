McAllen mayor reacts to voters passing propositions A and B

McAllen voters approved two propositions that cap campaign donations to $500, and give residents the ability to put their own policies on the ballot.

According to unofficial results, 22,889 votes were in favor of Proposition A, while 17,751 voters opposed it.

Proposition B had 26,923 votes are in favor of it, and 13,315 votes against it.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos spoke with Channel 5 News regarding the results.

“We did not want them to pass, and they did,” Villalobos said. “It’s a democracy, and we respect the opinion and the votes of the people.”

Villalobos was outspoken on social media about his opposition to the ballots.

“The issue of referendum and initiative, they have to do what they did in this situation,” Villalobos said. “I guess if it's something that could be detrimental to the commission — and the citizens. We need to know and understand what it is before they sign a petition."

The propositions were placed on the ballot following a petition from the Austin-based group Ground Game Texas.

The votes still need to be canvassed before they're finalized.