McAllen Memorial Girls Soccer 2025 Season Preview

McAllen, Texas - Last year the Lady Mustangs went on an undefeated district champ run that ended at the Regional semi-final game against Leander Rouse.

“It’s hard to get to the top but it's even harder to stay there,” said Forward Kennedy Kaiser.

Especially when being hit with the injury bug one month before the start of the regular season. Forward Zyanya Nguma, one of the teams top scorers, will be out recovering from an ACL injury.

“Luckily we have a pretty solid team and when somebody gets hurt, somebody steps up. That’s always the measure of a good team,” stated Head Coach Matthew Kaiser.