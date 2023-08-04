McAllen moving forward with nearly $52 million expansion project for Quinta Mazatlan birding center

The city of McAllen will soon build $51.9 million worth of attractions on 12 newly acquired acres at the Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center.

The city plans to develop a center for urban ecology, a children's learning center, and an amphitheater at the new property.

The project is completely paid for through sponsorships.

McAllen city officials hope it will bring more people to the city who want to learn and see the wildlife, while also attracting and protecting more wildlife

“Birding is a big deal in South Texas, and it's gonna give us an opportunity to expand by 12 acres,” McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez said. “We're growing into a metropolitan area here in the Rio Grande Valley. We're one and a half million people, and these types of venues are hard to find."

The city is expecting to get started on the project in the fall and have it fully completed by 2025.

Watch the video above for the full story.