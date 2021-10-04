McAllen native appearing in Amazon original horror movie

A Valley native will appear in an Amazon original horror movie.

Ariana Guerra, who was born and raised in McAllen, is part of the Latino inspired, Amazon original horror movie, "Madres."

As a second generation Mexican-American woman, Guerra says the themes of the movie resonate with her.

"The experience and hardships of farm work for families, Chicano vs. Mexican identity, race relations and tensions, living undocumented; A lot of these things are very relatable, I think, to the RGV," Guerra said.

Guerra is bringing the movie to her hometown for a free screening at the McAllen Cinemark Hollywood theatre Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

"I want to come back and even if it's just doing a screening, if I can encourage other local filmmakers or artists to also pursue these careers or inspire kids to do the same because I know I didn't have that exposure growing up," Guerra said. "That's sort of value in what I have to give to my community."

The film hits Amazon Prime on Oct. 8.