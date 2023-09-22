x

McAllen PD: Suspect wanted for armed robbery arrested

A man who was wanted for robbing a McAllen business on September 19 has been arrested.

Justin Rhys Scepanski, 32, was arrested Thursday for aggravated robbery and evading arrest, among other charges, according to a news release.

A warrant was issued for Scepanski after he stole merchandise from a business on the 1000 block of South 10th Street while displaying a handgun.

His arraignment is pending.

