McAllen police: Bond set for teens accused in shooting death of 53-year-old man

Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

Bond has been set for three teens accused in the shooting death of a 53-year-old man, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

Seventeen-year-old Amador Sandoval, 18-year-old Sandra Edith Morales, 18-year-old Carlos Gustavo Macias and an unidentified male juvenile have been charged with murder in connection with the death of 53-year-old Rosendo Benitez, who was found with a gunshot wound on the 2900 block of West Pecan Avenue on Jan. 27.

RELATED: 4 arrested in McAllen homicide investigation

Police say Benitez died at a hospital.

Sandoval and Morales were arraigned in McAllen Municipal Court on Saturday, according to McAllen police. Their bond was set at $250,000 each.

Macias-Mora, who was arraigned in Hidalgo County, had his bond set at $750,000, according to court records.

The male juvenile was taken to a juvenile detention center, police said.