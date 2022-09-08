x

McAllen police continue search for man wanted on murder charge

4 hours 40 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, September 08 2022 Sep 8, 2022 September 08, 2022 2:19 PM September 08, 2022 in News - Local

The McAllen Police Department continues to search for a man accused of stabbing and killing a homeless man in McAllen nearly two months ago. 

An arrest warrant was issued for Keith Vladimir Garcia, 27, for murder, a first-degree felony, in connection with the stabbing death of 66-year-old George Chavez on July 16. 

Police responded to the 2200 block of Datepalm Avenue at about 1:37 p.m. regarding a man bleeding on the ground, according to the department. 

Officers found the man, identified as Chavez, and confirmed he had been stabbed. 

Chavez was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Police say Chavez was homeless. 

Garcia is about six feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. His last known address is in Edinburg.

Anyone with information about Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

