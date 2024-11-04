McAllen police: Driver in hit-and-run crash arrested after returning to the scene

A 23-year-old woman was arrested after returning to the scene of a hit-and-run collision in McAllen that police say she caused, according to a news release.

Valeria Guadalupe Garza was arraigned on a charge of collision involving serious bodily injury, according to the Monday news release from the McAllen Police Department.

McAllen police officers responded to the 2100 block of Nolana Avenue Sunday shortly before 7 p.m. where they found a 30-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway.

“The motorist, operating a gray Honda passenger car, fled the scene,” the news release stated.

The unidentified man was hospitalized with a “suspected serious injury.”

During the investigation, the driver of the Honda — identified as Garza — returned to the scene, the release added.

Garza's bond set at $5,000. Jail records indicate she remains in custody.