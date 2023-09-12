McAllen police identify aggravated robbery suspect shot by officers

The McAllen Police Department identified the man they said was shot early Saturday morning in an officer-involved shooting after robbing two Stripes convenience stores.

Jorge Pantoja remains hospitalized following the shooting, according to a news release. He was identified through United States Department of Homeland Security biometrics, the release added.

PREVIOUS STORY: McAllen PD: Aggravated robbery leads to officer-involved shooting

Pantoja was shot Saturday at around 1:29 a.m. at the Stripes on the 4600 Block S. 23rd Street while attempting to escape the store following an aggravated robbery, police said in a news release.

The suspect was determined to have robbed a separate Stripes convenience store at the 5700 Block of S. 10th Street minutes earlier, police said.

Pantoja was shot once after he raised his weapon at McAllen police officer Miguel Ortega, the news release stated.

The weapon Pantoja had appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun, “but in actuality may be a pellet type weapon made in the form of a semi-auto handgun,” the release added.

Pantoja’s condition was not provided by police.