McAllen police: Missing 85-year-old woman has been found

A spokesperson with the McAllen Police Department said 85-year-old Hilda Cuellar Salinas, who has been missing since Monday, has been found.

The McAllen police chief says officers patrolling near the 2400 block of Nolana Street found Salinas in a canal bank.

A silver alert was issued for Salinas on Tuesday. She was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and officials said her disappearance posed a credible threat to her health and safety.

McAllen police says Salinas is doing fine and has been reunited with family.