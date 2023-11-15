McAllen police: Missing 85-year-old woman has been found
A spokesperson with the McAllen Police Department said 85-year-old Hilda Cuellar Salinas, who has been missing since Monday, has been found.
The McAllen police chief says officers patrolling near the 2400 block of Nolana Street found Salinas in a canal bank.
A silver alert was issued for Salinas on Tuesday. She was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and officials said her disappearance posed a credible threat to her health and safety.
McAllen police says Salinas is doing fine and has been reunited with family.
