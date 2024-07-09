McAllen police need help identifying suspects in vehicle theft

The McAllen Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with multiple motor vehicle theft investigations.

McAllen police said on June 1 at around 6 p.m. they received a report that a Ford F-250 was stolen from the 1400 block of East Jackson Avenue, according to a news release.

The news release states the two suspects are believed to be involved, and police are urging anyone with any information on their identities to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.