McAllen police seeking person of interest in connection with damaged parking lot
The McAllen Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection with a criminal mischief and discharge of firearms investigation, according to a news release.
Police say a group of individuals damaged a private parking lot of a business, located on the 4400 block of Wanda Avenue, by use of vehicles and fireworks on December 29.
They say one of the individuals was seen holding firearms during the incident.
The person in the image is a person of interest in the investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
