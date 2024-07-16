McAllen police: Two suspects detained in connection with shooting death

The McAllen Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found on the 1300 block of South 19 1/2 Street.

Police say they received a report of a death inside a home where an individual was shot multiple times.

The investigation revealed that the reporting person and a second individual are involved in the death, and formal charges are pending.

The identities of the individuals has not been released, and the investigation may lead to other arrests.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen police at 956-681-2000 or McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.