McAllen police unit struck while providing assistance with deadly Pharr crash

One man died in a Sunday morning crash on the expressway in Pharr that hospitalized two other people, according to a city spokesperson.

Officers with the McAllen Police Department were assisting with traffic control, resulting in one of their vehicles getting hit, according to the city of Pharr.

The crash happened Sunday at 5:30 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 700 block of Interstate Highway 2 when a Toyota truck struck a barrier, according to a city spokesperson.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other passengers in the vehicle were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Officials have yet to confirm if there were any injuries related to the crash involving the McAllen police unit.

The crash remains under investigation.