McAllen proposal will make way for more mixed-use buildings

As part of an update to the city’s development code, the city of McAllen could soon see more mixed-use buildings.

The buildings have businesses on the first floor, while the floors above it would have apartments. The city’s development code, which hasn’t been updated since the 1970s, currently limits these types of developments.

“We're allowing the developer to use their land better,” McAllen Planning Director Edgar García said.

Putting homes above businesses will give people easier access to the sidewalk and other nearby stores.

RELATED STORY: City of McAllen updating city codes for small business owners

“Paving half their property for parking isn't a good use of the property when they could be building more building, and being able to provide more services,” García said.

The city is also putting several development ordinances on one document, claiming it will make it easier for developers to follow city code.

According to García, the updated development ordinance will allow for improved bicycle infrastructure and reduce parking requirements for buildings starting on Oct. 28.

McAllen officials will hold a town hall meeting on the development code changes on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce.

Watch the video above for the full story.