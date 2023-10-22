McAllen Public Utility hosts water themed art contest

McAllen Public Utility is hosting its first-ever Grateful for Water art contest.

The competition is open to 9th through 12th grade students who live in McAllen. Participants are expected to create original artwork that shows the way water enriches their own daily lives, including some original words to go alongside the artwork.

"We are encouraging students to write about one to two sentences, to write how water has impacted their personal lives. So this is a perfect opportunity to do so," McAllen Public Utilities Education Coordinator Katia Sanchez said.

Winners will receive visa gift cards. The first prize winner gets a $100, second place gets $75 and third place gets $50.

In-person art submissions will only be accepted on the day of the deadline at McAllen City Hall Office of Communications. The deadline is November 15 before 5 p.m.

Digital 3D artwork can be submitted at ksanchez@mcallen.net. For more information or if you have questions, you can contact Sanchez at (956) 681-1705.