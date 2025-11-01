McAllen sends letter to DOT secretary to reconsider canceled Mexico flight operations

The city of McAllen sent a letter Friday to Washington about the cancelled flight route between McAllen and Mexico City.

McAllen city leaders want decision-makers to reconsider.

The flight to Mexico City is just one of 13 flights from the United States that federal officials have revoked.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is blaming Mexico for the move. They say Mexico has been illegally cancelling and freezing U.S. carrier flights for years.

Local city and county officials said the canceled flight route could impact the entire Rio Grande Valley.

"Many of our families here have families in Mexico, many of our businesses here are owned by Mexicans, many of our bank deposits are owned by Mexicans, many of our shoppers are Mexicans. So there's a lot of reasons why we need our friends and family from Mexico to have an easy path to get to us," Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said.

McAllen city officials are also in touch with Valley congressional representatives about the transportation department's decision.