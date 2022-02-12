Medical expert warns the public to avoid drunk driving during Super Bowl weekend

Police are urging people not to get behind the wheel during Super Bowl weekend if they've been drinking.

Jennifer Volcy, the trauma program director at DHR Health, said people tend to binge-drink during the Super Bowl season. Binge-drinking can cause some drivers to become significantly impaired, she said.

RELATED: Driver in rollover crash at Edinburg gas station charged with DWI

“When we drink, it causes our reflexes to be delayed,” Volcy said. “Same thing with our visibility. During the day we can see more clear, but at nighttime visibility decreases.”

If you or the people you are with plan to drink, Volcy says have a safety plan in place. That includes staying where you are or get a sober driver to take you home. If a friend or family member drinks too much and becomes unresponsive – she says take this precaution

"If they are unarousable and you can't wake them up, don't try and give them water, they could possibly choke on it,” Volcy said. “If you're not able to wake them up at all, definitely bring them into the hospital and we may have to do some treatment on them to get them out of that state."

Police are urging everyone to consider the consequences of having a few drinks and then getting behind the wheel.