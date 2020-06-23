Medical professionals say diversions at Valley hospitals are temporary
As the number of coronavirus cases increase in the Rio Grande Valley, several hospitals in Hidalgo County are at or near full capacity.
Dr. Robert David Martinez, chief physician executive at DHR Health, says the hospital’s emergency rooms are normally busy, depending on the time of day. As far as going through a diversion, he explained it’s rare.
Diversions at hospitals happen when ERs are overrun with their ability to provide a particular service or standard of care.
Watch the video above for the full report.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville ISD to provide hybrid learning options for students in upcoming school...
-
Widow questions Starr County nursing facility's timing of COVID-19 notification
-
Foul play suspected in connection to body found in Starr County
-
Medical professionals say diversions at Valley hospitals are temporary
-
17-year-old charged with aggravated assault after shooting woman near Edinburg