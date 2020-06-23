x

Medical professionals say diversions at Valley hospitals are temporary

2 hours 57 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 June 23, 2020 7:50 PM June 23, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
By: Marisol Villarreal

As the number of coronavirus cases increase in the Rio Grande Valley, several hospitals in Hidalgo County are at or near full capacity.

Dr. Robert David Martinez, chief physician executive at DHR Health, says the hospital’s emergency rooms are normally busy, depending on the time of day. As far as going through a diversion, he explained it’s rare.

Diversions at hospitals happen when ERs are overrun with their ability to provide a particular service or standard of care.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days