Medical professionals say diversions at Valley hospitals are temporary

As the number of coronavirus cases increase in the Rio Grande Valley, several hospitals in Hidalgo County are at or near full capacity.

Dr. Robert David Martinez, chief physician executive at DHR Health, says the hospital’s emergency rooms are normally busy, depending on the time of day. As far as going through a diversion, he explained it’s rare.

Diversions at hospitals happen when ERs are overrun with their ability to provide a particular service or standard of care.

