Medidas para estar seguro en Halloween
Este fin de semana de Halloween se espera que más personas salgan a las calles a buscar dulces.
Este año los expertos en salud publica brindan importantes consejos para los padres vigilen a sus hijos al momento de ingerir los caramelos.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
