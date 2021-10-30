x

Medidas para estar seguro en Halloween

By: Issmar Ventura

Este fin de semana de Halloween se espera que más personas salgan a las calles a buscar dulces.

Este año los expertos en salud publica brindan importantes consejos para los padres vigilen a sus hijos al momento de ingerir los caramelos.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

