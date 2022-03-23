Memorial service held for iconic car dealer Kirk Clark

A final farewell was held for the man who led one of the Valley’s longtime car dealership groups.

The community he loved came together to honor the memory of Kirk Clark. The Wednesday service was for a man who wasn't just a car salesman, an artist, or a supporter of the community.

Kirk Clark’s children honored the man with a deep love for their father at the service.

"I hope you remember Kirk like I do, as a person who pursued wisdom and grace,” Alex Clark said. “As a man who always thought peace and reconciliation., and who always had I have always had a smile on his face and his spirit engaged"

