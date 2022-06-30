Men killed in Hidalgo County rollover crash identified as Mexican nationals

The victims in a deadly Wednesday rollover crash that happened north of Palmview were identified by authorities.

Gabriel Salinas Fuentes, 29, and Jose Ismael Campos Rodriguez, 31, were identified as the men who died as a result of the crash, said Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo.

The one-vehicle crash happened during a failed human smuggling attempt early Wednesday morning on Abram road, north of 8 Mile Line north of Palmview, Montalvo said.

Preliminary investigation reveals a green Ford Expedition was evading law enforcement when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Fuentes was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries at the scene.

The three other occupants in the vehicle were taken to DHR Health in critical condition. Rodriguez succumbed to his injuries while hospitalized, Montalvo said.

