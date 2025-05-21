Mercedes ISD superintendent placed on paid administrative leave following DWI arrest
Mercedes ISD Superintendent Benjamin Clinton is on administrative leave with pay following his arrest on a DWI charge, Mercedes ISD Board President Marcos Garcia confirmed to Chanel 5 News.
The decision was made shortly before midnight Wednesday after school board members spent several hours in executive session to discuss Clinton’s employment status.
Clinton was arrested on May 16 in Los Fresnos on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, empty bottles of vodka and whiskey were found in Clinton’s vehicle during his arrest. He was allegedly driving on the shoulder lane of State Highway 100 when a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle.
Clinton reportedly smelled of alcohol and had red and glossy eyes when he was pulled over. He issued an apology Tuesday evening.
Former Harlingen CISD Superintendent Alice Noyola was selected by the board to serve as interim superintendent, and will start Wednesday at 8 a.m.
Clinton was named superintendent at Mercedes ISD on Feb. 1, 2025.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
READ ALSO: Mercedes ISD approves consolidation plan
More News
News Video
-
Mercedes ISD approves consolidation plan as community reacts to superintendent's arrest
-
Rio Grande City man arrested following theft of Pokémon card worth $1,800
-
Pilots receiving training at Naval Air Station Kingsville
-
Federal funds to help repair large sinkhole in city of Combes
-
Brother of driver accused of killing Caleb Ramirez apologizes during wrongful death...
Sports Video
-
RGV Red Crowns soccer set for season opener this Saturday
-
Raymondville's Danielynn Conde signs to Texas Lutheran University golf
-
Pioneer's David Zuniga signs with UTSA Track & Field
-
Harlingen South's Maya Monreal signs with Texas powerlifting team
-
Danny Green & Keldon Johnson set to host basketball camps in Edinburg