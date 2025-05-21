Mercedes ISD superintendent placed on paid administrative leave following DWI arrest

Benjamin Clinton. Photo credit: Mercedes ISD

Mercedes ISD Superintendent Benjamin Clinton is on administrative leave with pay following his arrest on a DWI charge, Mercedes ISD Board President Marcos Garcia confirmed to Chanel 5 News.

The decision was made shortly before midnight Wednesday after school board members spent several hours in executive session to discuss Clinton’s employment status.

Clinton was arrested on May 16 in Los Fresnos on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, empty bottles of vodka and whiskey were found in Clinton’s vehicle during his arrest. He was allegedly driving on the shoulder lane of State Highway 100 when a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle.

Clinton reportedly smelled of alcohol and had red and glossy eyes when he was pulled over. He issued an apology Tuesday evening.

Former Harlingen CISD Superintendent Alice Noyola was selected by the board to serve as interim superintendent, and will start Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Clinton was named superintendent at Mercedes ISD on Feb. 1, 2025.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

