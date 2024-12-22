Mercedes police looking for vehicle involved in grease spill that led to expressway closure

KRGV file photo

The Mercedes Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the vehicle responsible for a grease spill that caused the expressway to close for several hours on Friday.

The spill caused a rollover crash that hospitalized two individuals, according to Mercedes Police Chief Frank Sanchez.

Mercedes police officers responded to the rollover Friday at around 3:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 2 near the Vermont Avenue exit, Sanchez said.

Initial investigations have determined that the cause of the accident was a grease spill on the roadway, Sanchez told Channel 5 News.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first incident involving a grease spill on our roadways that has caused damages to the city,” Sanchez said. “This spill caused a closure of the eastbound lanes for several hours, leading to significant delays and inconveniences for motorists during the busy holiday season.”

The Texas Department of Transportation temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of the expressway between FM 1015 and Mile 2. The lanes reopened Friday at around 9 p.m. after the spill was cleaned up.

The Mercedes Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact them at 956-565-3102.