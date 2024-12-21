Expressway reopens following grease spill near Mercedes
UPDATE: On Friday, Dec. 20 at 9:06 p.m., the Texas Department of Transportation announced that the expressway reopened following a cleanup at the scene. Original story below:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route following a grease spill on the expressway near Mercedes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 2 between FM 1015 and Mile 2 are closed as TxDOT cleans up the spill, according to a social media post.
The spill was caused by a rollover crash.
Traffic is being diverted to the I-2 eastbound frontage road.
Channel 5 News was told the expressway would reopen by 8 p.m. Friday.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
