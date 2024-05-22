Mexican national convicted for attempting to smuggle narcotics into Brownsville, Edinburg areas

A Mexican national was arrested for conspiracy to smuggle and distribute multi-kilograms of cocaine into the Brownsville and Edinburg area, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani.

Jesus Alfonso Leos-Orozco, 37, from Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas, Mexico, was sentenced to 11 months in federal prison and to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release. He also faces removal proceedings since he is not a U.S. citizen.

Hamdani said Leos-Orozco was a manager/supervisor of the narcotics smuggling conspiracy and was responsible for distributing 150 kilograms of cocaine.

From 2019 to 2021, law enforcement conducted multiple arrests of individuals possessing multi-kilograms of cocaine in the Brownsville and Edinburg area, according to Hamdani.

He said authorities conducted narcotics seizures to attempts to enter the United States, gas station transfers, highway interdiction and bulk currencies destined for Mexico. The bulk currencies were proceeds of the conspiracy.

Hamdani said the investigation revealed Leos-Orozco would smuggle 15 to 20 kilograms of cocaine weekly and charge $500 per kilogram imported. He would use his commercial tractor-trailers company, Leos Auto Transportes de Carga, to do this. He would then recruit drivers and pay them $250 per kilogram they smuggled into the U.S.

Further investigation indicated at least 20 border crossing incidents using a trailer are directly linked to Leos-Orozco. Surveillance video also identified Leos-Orozco as one of the individuals responsible for the transfer of a narcotics' shipment to another driver, according to Hamdani.

Leos-Orozco will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.