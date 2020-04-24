Mexico Authorities Claim Control of Prison Gunbattle

CD. VICTORIA, Mex. – The government of Tamaulipas claims to be gaining control after heavy gunfire continued for a second day at a state prison.

Onlookers heard automatic gunfire Tuesday afternoon in a populated area of Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, that's home to the CEDES prison.

The gunfire continued into Wednesday morning. Before noon, videos showed authorities, equipped with fatigues and rifles, entering the facility.

The Twitter page of Voceria Seguridad Tamaulipas updated the body count Wednesday afternoon.

The agency reported seven deaths and 13 injuries. Three of the dead were police and four were inmates. Among the injured were six police and seven inmates.

"Patrols go in. Ambulances go in and out. Information isn't coming," said reporter Armando Galindo Cavazos, hours before the body count was updated.

Cavazos described crowds of families gathering outside the prison. He said many are waiting to hear the condition of relatives inside.

"They want to know. They need the truth about what's going on inside this prison," Cavazos said.

He said the gunfire continued Wednesday.

"It's about control. Criminal groups are fighting inside this prison," he said.