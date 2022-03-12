'Minari,' 'Boys State' win top honors at Sundance

Sundance Film Festival Director John Cooper introduces the World Premiere of Kajillionaire by Miranda July, an official selection of the Premieres section at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. (Photo by Caydie McCumber | Courtesy of Sundance Institute.)

NEW YORK (AP) - The Korean-American family drama “Minari” has won both the U.S. dramatic grand jury prize and the dramatic audience award at the Sundance Film Festival.



Awards for the annual festival for independent film were handed out Saturday night in Park City, Utah.



“Minari” had been arguably the biggest critical sensation at Sundance, earning raves for the immigrant drama set in 1980s Arkansas. It's produced by Plan B Productions, with Brad Pitt as an executive producer.



The top documentary prize went to “Boys State,” a portrait of the annual mock-government competition held in Texas with politically ambitious 17-year-old boys. The film reportedly fetched a record acquisition price for a documentary at Sundance.

