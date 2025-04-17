Missing McAllen teen found, reunited with family
A McAllen teen that was reported missing has been found, according to a news release.
The news release said Jennifer Rodriguez has since been reunited with her family.
As previously reported, Rodriguez was reported missing on April 14 and there was concern for her welfare.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
Defense rests in Jesse Leatherwood intoxicated manslaughter trial
-
Pet of the Week: Beetroot, the mixed pup
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested for assaulting his father, causing serious...
-
Edinburg pharmacist indicted in $2 million healthcare fraud scheme
-
Edinburg police investigate assault involving two students at IDEA school
Sports Video
-
Port Isabel's Christopher Gonzalez and Michael Torres sign to Schreiner football
-
Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili holding basketball camp in RGV
-
Rio Grande City extends winning streak to 15 with win over Mission
-
Nikki Rowe comes back from early deficit to defeat takes down Edinburg...
-
UTRGV falls 11-4 in road battle to #1 Texas