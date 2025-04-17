x

Missing McAllen teen found, reunited with family

4 hours 4 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, April 17 2025 Apr 17, 2025 April 17, 2025 1:42 PM April 17, 2025 in News - Local

A McAllen teen that was reported missing has been found, according to a news release. 

The news release said Jennifer Rodriguez has since been reunited with her family.

As previously reported, Rodriguez was reported missing on April 14 and there was concern for her welfare.

