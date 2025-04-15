Missing Starr County woman found dead
A missing Starr County woman has been found dead, according to Starr County Sheriff's Office Major Carlos Delgado.
Delgado said no foul play is suspected in the death of 83-year-old Maria L. Zambrano.
A Silver Alert was issued for Zambrano, who was last seen on Estrella Street on April 13 in Roma and was reported to have cognitive impairment.
The Silver Alert has since been discontinued.
