Mission elects new mayor, unofficial election results show

4 hours 6 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, June 11 2022 Jun 11, 2022 June 11, 2022 8:41 PM June 11, 2022 in Election Coverage

Mission voters elected a new mayor Saturday night, according to unofficial election results from the Hidalgo County Elections Department. 

Former city councilwoman Norie Gonzalez Garza received 56%, or 3,938 votes, in the race for Mission mayor. Incumbent Armando 'Doc' O'caña received 3,095, or 44% of the vote.

In the race for Place 1 of the Mission city council, Jessica Ortega received 3,665 votes, compared to her challenger Moises “Moy” Iglesias, who received 3,266 votes.

All election results are unofficial until certified by the city.

