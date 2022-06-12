Mission elects new mayor, unofficial election results show
Mission voters elected a new mayor Saturday night, according to unofficial election results from the Hidalgo County Elections Department.
Former city councilwoman Norie Gonzalez Garza received 56%, or 3,938 votes, in the race for Mission mayor. Incumbent Armando 'Doc' O'caña received 3,095, or 44% of the vote.
In the race for Place 1 of the Mission city council, Jessica Ortega received 3,665 votes, compared to her challenger Moises “Moy” Iglesias, who received 3,266 votes.
All election results are unofficial until certified by the city.
