Mission family continues seeking closure in unsolved 2008 murder

A Mission family is looking for answers 16 years after their loved one died just days before Christmas.

Walton “Pinky” Sanchez was 48 years old when he was fatally shot on Dec. 23, 2008, near the intersection of Joanne Avenue and West 22nd Street.

Sanchez’s sister, Elizabeth Garza, is asking for the public's support in finding out what happened.

“He was always smiling. He was a happy-go-lucky boy,” Garza said.

According to Garza, Sanchez heard someone at the door in the home he shared with family.

“Somebody called him. He went down to see who it was, they let him have it,” Garza said.

The Mission Police Department previously said they still do not have a suspect, and they can’t release other details of the shooting death due to the ongoing investigation.

Mission police spokesman Art Flores said police are seeking information from the public.

“The investigation is still open, of course certain administrators already left,” Flores said. “So this case has transferred to our homicide investigator, so he is working on the case diligently on it."

Garza says the case needs a fresh set of eyes, and resources from outside the Mission Police Department.

“Bring somebody else because somebody else's eyes could find something that the investigator is not looking into,” Garza said.

Garza said despite the lack of answers, she and her family are embracing the Christmas holiday.

“Let's not be sad. Let's have a joyful Christmas because he loved Christmas,” Garza said.

Those with any information regarding the shooting are urged to call the Mission Police Department at 956-584-5000 or the Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-8477.

