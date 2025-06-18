Mission firefighter arrested on sexual abuse of a child charge

Juan Luis Garcia. Photo credit: Hidalgo county jail records.

A Mission firefighter was arrested on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, Mission Fire Chief Mike Silva confirmed to Channel 5 News.

Hidalgo County jail records show Juan Luis Garcia was arrested by the McAllen Police Department. He was booked into the jail on Tuesday and released on a $50,000 bond on Wednesday.

Details of what led to Garcia’s arrest were not immediately provided. Channel 5 News issued a public information request for details.

The city of Mission issued the following statement in connection with Garcia’s arrest:

“The City of Mission Fire Department is aware of the recent arrest of one of our firefighters. At this time, the City has not been provided information regarding the reason for the arrest or the charges. Once the City receives information, we will proceed in accordance with City policies and take action if necessary.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.