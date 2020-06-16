Mission implements curfew for non-essential travel in emergency meeting
On Monday, city leaders in Mission set a curfew for non-essential travelers that will go into effect at 12 a.m. Wednesday. However, officials admit it’s not enforceable.
Mayor Armando Ocana called for an emergency meeting to address the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city. He told the council about a meeting with Attorney General Ken Paxton on what the city can do legally.
It turns out due to superseding orders from Gov. Greg Abbott — not much.
Cities cannot force anyone to wear a face covering, but per the governor’s orders, only private businesses can require them.
