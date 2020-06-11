Responsibility to prevent spread of COVID-19 falls on the public, Valley county judges say

All four county judges in the Rio Grande Valley came together on Thursday afternoon to share one goal — to urge the people across the Valley to be responsible and help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Hidalgo County is expecting to see more than 70 new positive cases Thursday, the highest single day total since the start of the pandemic.

The judges agreed easing restrictions has contributed to the rise in virus cases and hospitalizations, so they want people to remain vigilant.

“The community is in control. We are coming before the public and let them know that we’re is somewhat of a spike. This is not something we didn’t plan for, when I see we I am included the state. We knew we were going to keep an eye out on the outcome,” said Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra. “We are doing the best we can and we are notifying the community to take extra precaution, because of the trend that has happened in a short period of time for the past day or so.”

The county judges say if anyone needs to leave home to keep following social distancing guidelines.

The local officials cannot set any restrictions, because Gov. Greg Abbott's orders overrule them.

