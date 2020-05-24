Valley infectious disease expert expects spike in COVID-19 cases after holiday weekend

Businesses in South Padre Island are trying to draw people this Memorial Day weekend. It may be a lot of fun, but health experts are worried it’ll make the coronavirus spread more quickly.

On Friday, crowds in the hundred hit the beaches for the holiday. Groups of more than 10 people could be seen and not a mask in sight.

“We still need to follow the precautions or otherwise we're going to have a very bad spike,” said Dr. Jose Campo Maldonado, infectious disease physician at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. “I think it’s going to happen.”

Dr. Maldonado says a recent survey of antibody tests show about 4% to 5% of the population has been infected so far, so more people will get sick.

