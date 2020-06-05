Coronavirus transmission fears increase amid protests

There have been several protests in the Rio Grande Valley over the past week. In Edinburg, an estimated 400 people attended — all at close distances from each other and shouting loud chants. It’s concerning health professionals.

Dr. Jose Campo Maldonado, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine, says protesters are posing a risk for themselves and others around them. Tiny droplets in the air are coming out of people’s mouths.

“The louder we speak, doing that, will in theory increase the number of infectious particles, especially close to you,” explained Dr. Maldonado.

Maldonado says participating in a constitutionally protect activity is possible, but it’s best to keep a distance and use face coverings.

