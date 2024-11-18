Mission man charged in fatal stabbing

A Mission man is behind bars after allegedly fatally stabbing a man during a fight on Tuesday, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News.

Victor Alfono Rodriguez Jr., 21, was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the death of Everardo Alvarez. The probable cause affidavit stated that Rodriguez told police he stabbed Alvarez in self-defense, but surveillance video from the scene contradicts his statement.

Rodriguez was arrested after officers with the Mission Police Department responded to a fight at the 1100 block of E. 9th Street in Mission Tuesday at around 10:06 p.m. According to the affidavit, police observed two men in “fighting stances” when one of the men — identified as Alvarez — took a few steps back and fell.

Alvarez had blood and a stab wound, the affidavit noted. He was hospitalized and died Wednesday shortly before 1 a.m.

The other man — identified as Rodriguez — attempted to leave the scene in a vehicle with a woman but police stopped them.

Rodriguez told police he stabbed Alvarez with a pocket knife between his chest and stomach area after seeing him beat up another man. According to the affidavit, Rodriguez told police that when he attempted to intervene, Alvarez threw a can of beer at him and threatened to attack the woman Rodriguez was with.

Rodriguez told police Alvarez began kicking him, and Rodriguez stabbed him.

A detective with the Mission Police Department reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby business that, according to the affidavit, showed Rodriguez confronting Alvarez while holding the pocket knife and demanding Alvarez fight him.

The surveillance footage shows Rodriguez stabbed Alvarez after the victim kicked him, the affidavit states.

“The video also makes it clear [Rodriguez] had multiple opportunities to leave and instead he continued to be the aggressor,” the affidavit stated.

Rodriguez remains jailed on a $1 million bond.