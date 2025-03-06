Mission mayor requests Gov. Abbott declare state of emergency following cyberattack

Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza has written a letter to Governor Greg Abbott requesting he declares a state of emergency for the city following a recent cyberattack.

The cyberattack was detected on February 28 when cybercriminals targeted portions of the city's network, according to a news release.

In the letter, Garza said the "entire city computer server is at severe risk of a cyberattack that could release protected personal information, protected health information, civil and criminal records, and/or any and all other data held by the city of Mission and all departments within the city."

Garza said the declaration would issue appropriate directives to deal with the emergency and would keep it in effect for seven days.

Governor Abbott has yet to grant Garza's request.