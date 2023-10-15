Mission Pink 5K aims to raise funds for free mammograms

Nobody wants to hear they have cancer, but it’s the reality 62-year-old Angie Pruneda had to face.

“Learning I had breast cancer was the most devastating news I could ever get,” Pruneda said.

In the span of six months, Pruneda underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy, a mastectomy and 33 rounds of radiation.

Pruneda beat the disease, and now she is supporting others who may be going through the same situation.

Pruneda is one of 12 hundred people walking in the Mission Pink 5K Run/Walk hosted by Mission Regional Medical Center. It's set for Saturday, Oct. 14.

“I'm there to support the fighters, admire survivors and honor the dated,” Pruneda said.

Paola Lopez with Mission Regional Medical Center says all the proceeds collected from the 5K will go towards providing free mammograms to uninsured women 40 and older.

The hospital says their goal is to provide mammograms for at least 100 women.

One in eight women will develop breast cancer during her life.

Watch the video above for the full story.