Mission Police Department shares safety tips following fatal crash involving a cyclist

A cyclist who was hit by a driver last month is sharing his story to call for safety on the road.

Marcos Martinez spoke to Channel 5 News' sister station Noticias RGV following the news of a 68-year-old cyclist who died Wednesday in McAllen after he was hit by a vehicle.

Martinez said he was on his way to meet his friend when he was hit by a vehicle while on his bike.

“As soon as the crosswalk said good to go, I made it probably halfway through the street,” Martinez said. “Next thing you know, I felt like I sneezed or something, and I felt like I was in pain… I realized I’m looking at the ground."

Martinez was disoriented, and said he later learned a driver backed up and hit him. He wasn't seriously hurt, but Martinez and police say these types of accidents can be avoided.

“On almost every street you see a bike lane. Stay in that lane,” Mission police spokesman Arturo Flores said. “Make sure you're monitoring, make sure you have clothing that are bright.”

Flores said cyclists should also try to avoid riding their bike at night if they can. If cyclists end up riding at night, they should have a flashlight or wear a reflective vest. Flores said he also wants cyclist to learn hand signals.

Mission police say drivers also need to watch out for cyclists, and stay off their phones while on the road, and check their surroundings before making any turns.

