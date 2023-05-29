Mission police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

The Mission Police Department identified the 38-year-old man who died in an officer-involved shooting last week.

Police responded to a home on Bryan Road at around 11 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in reference to a man shooting his wife and driving off from the scene.

Police attempted to do a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver — identified as Jose Angel Cruz — refused to stop, leading to a police chase that ended when Cruz’s vehicle crashed with another vehicle near the intersection of Stewart Road and Vatia Boulevard, Mission police Chief Cesar Torres said on Monday.

“As a result of that accident, the individual exited the vehicle and engaged our officers with a handgun,” Torres said in a Monday news conference. “Our officers fired multiple rounds and struck the individual. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Cruz’s wife survived the shooting and remains hospitalized in stable condition. The female driver of the vehicle Cruz crashed into remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting, and the officers involved were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Mission police will be investigating the initial shooting involving Cruz’s wife.