Man accused of shooting wife killed in officer-involved shooting, Mission police say
One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting that stemmed from the man shooting his wife and leading police on a chase, according to the Mission Police Department.
The police chase ended when the unidentified man collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Stewart Road and Vatia Boulevard late Thursday night, and pointed his weapon at officers, leading to the fatal shooting, police said.
According to Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores, police responded to a home on Bryan Road at around 11 p.m. in reference to a man shooting his wife and driving off from the scene.
Police attempted to do a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the man refused to stop, leading to the crash, Flores added.
The wife survived the shooting and is hospitalized. The female driver of the vehicle the man crashed into remains hospitalized in critical condition.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting and the officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave until further notice, Flores said.
