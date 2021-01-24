Mission police lieutenant returns to Rio Grande Valley after COVID-19 hospitalization

A Mission police lieutenant who has been battling COVID-19 for months in San Antonio was welcomed back to the Rio Grande Valley with a special surprise.

Friends, family, coworkers and multiple law enforcement agencies gathered at the Mission Event Center with lights and sirens for the return of Lt. Javier Ramon, who has been battling the virus for five months.

A 27-year veteran of the police force, Ramon is still hooked up to oxygen as he recovers from the virus.

The Mission Police Department lost officer Jorge Cabrera in August. Ramon was hospitalized the same day as his fallen brother.

"We're still obviously grieving for the loss of Officer Cabrera, but at the same time we're happy Ramon has come to this point in his life that he’s survived COVID-19," said Mission Police Chief Robert Dominguez.

Dominguez describes Ramon as a well-respected senior officer who helped start the K-9 unit at the station and looks over the criminal investigations bureau. But most importantly, a happy-go-lucky man who loves his wife and two children.

"They're still young and they miss dad and need dad at home and I’m glad that, that’s happening today,” Dominguez said.

After Ramon’s grand entrance, he was escorted by a parade of federal, state, county and local law enforcement back to the Mission police station.

Dominguez says there’s no word on when Ramon will be back in uniform because he’s still on the road to recovery.