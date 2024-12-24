x

Mission police to have nurse for onsite DWI testing

Mission police to have nurse for onsite DWI testing
8 hours 41 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, December 23 2024 Dec 23, 2024 December 23, 2024 6:48 PM December 23, 2024 in News - Local

No Refusal is in full swing across the Rio Grande Valley. 

As part of the initiative, drivers suspected of being intoxicated will have their blood drawn if they refuse a breathalyzer test.

READ MORE: No Refusal initiative kicking off across the Valley

Judges will be on standby to sign warrants to get the blood drawn.

Starting on Thursday, Dec. 26, a nurse will be on site at the Mission Police Department as part of its new phlebotomy program.

Mission police say they usually take people needing a blood draw to local hospitals, and it would sometimes take up to two hours for a blood drive.

With a phlebotomist on site, blood can now be drawn in a matter of minutes. 

“This will help expedite the collection of evidence, it's crucial to collect evidence in a timely manner because it helps us get proper prosecutions,” Mission Police Department Cpl. Luis Gutierrez said. 

RELATED STORY: DPS warns against drinking and driving during the holidays

Channel 5 News was told any city police department in Hidalgo County who needs a quick blood draw can go to Mission to obtain it.

The state awarded the Mission Police Department a $150,000 grant to help fund the on-site nurse.

The award runs through September 2025, and the Mission Police Department says they plan to re-apply to continue the program.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days