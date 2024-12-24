Mission police to have nurse for onsite DWI testing

No Refusal is in full swing across the Rio Grande Valley.

As part of the initiative, drivers suspected of being intoxicated will have their blood drawn if they refuse a breathalyzer test.

Judges will be on standby to sign warrants to get the blood drawn.

Starting on Thursday, Dec. 26, a nurse will be on site at the Mission Police Department as part of its new phlebotomy program.

Mission police say they usually take people needing a blood draw to local hospitals, and it would sometimes take up to two hours for a blood drive.

With a phlebotomist on site, blood can now be drawn in a matter of minutes.

“This will help expedite the collection of evidence, it's crucial to collect evidence in a timely manner because it helps us get proper prosecutions,” Mission Police Department Cpl. Luis Gutierrez said.

Channel 5 News was told any city police department in Hidalgo County who needs a quick blood draw can go to Mission to obtain it.

The state awarded the Mission Police Department a $150,000 grant to help fund the on-site nurse.

The award runs through September 2025, and the Mission Police Department says they plan to re-apply to continue the program.