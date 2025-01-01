Mission teen killed in New Year’s Day crash

A 14-year-old girl died in a two-vehicle crash on New Year’s Day, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened on Wednesday at around 1:22 a.m. north of 6 Mile Road and FM 492 near the city of Mission, according to a news release.

According to the release, a Toyota Sequoia occupied by four people attempted to exit a private drive from the west side of the roadway and cross FM 492 when a Chevrolet Camaro traveling at a high rate of speed collided into it.

The Camaro, occupied by two people, was traveling northbound in the southbound lane when the collision cured, the news release stated.

The rear passenger of the Toyota was ejected from the right rear side and partially trapped underneath the Toyota, the release added.

Monserrat Pano Fuentes died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota and two passengers, as well as the occupants of the Camaro, were hospitalized and remain there, the news release stated.

The crash remains under investigation.