Mission teen killed in New Year’s Day crash

4 hours 1 minute 55 seconds ago Wednesday, January 01 2025 Jan 1, 2025 January 01, 2025 6:43 PM January 01, 2025 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online

A 14-year-old girl died in a two-vehicle crash on New Year’s Day, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened on Wednesday at around 1:22 a.m. north of 6 Mile Road and FM 492 near the city of Mission, according to a news release.

According to the release, a Toyota Sequoia occupied by four people attempted to exit a private drive from the west side of the roadway and cross FM 492 when a Chevrolet Camaro traveling at a high rate of speed collided into it.

The Camaro, occupied by two people, was traveling northbound in the southbound lane when the collision cured, the news release stated.

The rear passenger of the Toyota was ejected from the right rear side and partially trapped underneath the Toyota, the release added.

Monserrat Pano Fuentes died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota and two passengers, as well as the occupants of the Camaro, were hospitalized and remain there, the news release stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

