x

Monday, Nov. 17, 2025: Thin high clouds, temps in the 90s

Monday, Nov. 17, 2025: Thin high clouds, temps in the 90s
2 hours 59 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, November 17 2025 Nov 17, 2025 November 17, 2025 10:18 AM November 17, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days