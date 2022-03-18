x

Monster Jam back at Hidalgo's Payne Arena this weekend

Friday, March 18 2022
By: Cassandra Garcia

Monster Jam is back at Hidalgo's Payne Arena this weekend. 

The event will take place from Friday, March 18 through Sunday, March 20. 

Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster

You can also buy tickets at the gate. 

