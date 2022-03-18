Monster Jam back at Hidalgo's Payne Arena this weekend
Monster Jam is back at Hidalgo's Payne Arena this weekend.
The event will take place from Friday, March 18 through Sunday, March 20.
Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster.
You can also buy tickets at the gate.
